Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $120.50 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00238053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

