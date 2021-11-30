Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after buying an additional 328,929 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,582,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after buying an additional 146,510 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

