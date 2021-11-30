Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Joint were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Joint by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

