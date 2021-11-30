Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Kennametal stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

