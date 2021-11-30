Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $750,000 Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

