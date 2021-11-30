Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGNX stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.