Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,300 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $831,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 200.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $217,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

