Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

