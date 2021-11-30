LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.57

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

