LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $244,163.19 and $1,109.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,737.99 or 0.97820069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00316297 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.84 or 0.00492875 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.00183408 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001166 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,596,324 coins and its circulating supply is 12,589,091 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

