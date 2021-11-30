M. Kraus & Co Acquires 3,048 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.