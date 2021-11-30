Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LOAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

