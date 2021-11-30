ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

ManTech International has increased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ManTech International has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

MANT stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANT shares. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ManTech International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

