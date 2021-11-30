Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Patrick Wagner Sells 62,157 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -264.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

