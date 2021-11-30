MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZO opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

