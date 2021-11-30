MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($1.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTW. JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MarketWise stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 175,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,931. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MarketWise by 1,019.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

