Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 63,226 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

