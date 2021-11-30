Marshall Wace LLP Invests $374,000 in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Forward Air by 92.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.