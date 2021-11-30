Marshall Wace LLP Invests $406,000 in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $809.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $730,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

