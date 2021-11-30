Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $403.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

