Marvell Technology (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.