McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. 6,211,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

