McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.