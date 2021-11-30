McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 21,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

