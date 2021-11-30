Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. The company registered organic growth in the Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Diabetes segments. The quarter’s gross and operating margins showed improvements on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, Medtronic has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the sluggish top-line results reflected the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages on medical device procedure volumes, primarily in the United States. In the quarter, Respiratory Interventions decreased in the mid-thirties, with sales of ventilators declining in the mid-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. The company had to decline its revenue guidance for the full year on a projection of severe pandemic impact.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $110.28 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

