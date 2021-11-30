Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.05.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.