MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.40.

MEG stock traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,293. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.99. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

