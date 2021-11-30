MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.40.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG stock traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,293. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.99. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.