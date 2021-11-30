MEI Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 847% compared to the typical volume of 301 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEIP. Truist lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

MEIP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 247,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $360.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

