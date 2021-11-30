Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.43

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 133240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after acquiring an additional 689,150 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,341 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after buying an additional 9,439,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 243,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after buying an additional 4,239,065 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.