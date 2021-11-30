Melvyn N. Klein Buys 10,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

