Melvyn N. Klein Buys 10,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.