Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

