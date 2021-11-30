Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,032 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $326.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

