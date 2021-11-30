Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 869.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 960.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

