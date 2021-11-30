Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

