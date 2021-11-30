MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $31.17 million and approximately $990,988.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.91 or 0.07952329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.28 or 1.00400152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,104,496,954 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,426,236 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.