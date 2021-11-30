Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTRAF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. Metro has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.