Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BTRS by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,380,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

