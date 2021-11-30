Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 10,855 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

