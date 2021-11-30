Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $195,000 Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 108,466.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in nCino were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 193,954 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.