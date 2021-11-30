Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $183,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

