Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 104,225.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in York Water were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of York Water by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of York Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $614.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

