MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGP. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

NYSE MGP opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.