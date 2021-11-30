MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGP. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

NYSE MGP opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

