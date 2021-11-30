Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.52

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 11394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
