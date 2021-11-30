Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.52

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 11394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% in the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 993,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares during the period. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 255,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.