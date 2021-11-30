Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 11394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFGP. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

