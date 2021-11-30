Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Up 14.3%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 11,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 3,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

