Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:MDWT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45. Midwest has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Midwest by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its stake in Midwest by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Midwest by 3,522.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Midwest by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Midwest by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

