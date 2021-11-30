Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:MDWT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45. Midwest has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Midwest Company Profile
Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
