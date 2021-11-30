MiL.k 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49.14 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $123.98 million and $49.14 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.09 or 0.08236434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.72 or 1.00115551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021948 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars.

