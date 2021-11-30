Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 917.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

SCVL opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

