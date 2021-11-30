Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 313,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in NOW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 767.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 263,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,254 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $971.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

